Champions League: Neymar Predicts Club To Win Trophy This Year

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar has backed Thomas Tuchel’s men to win this year’s UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian international believes the French Ligue 1 champions are better than ever and can win the Europe top-flight competition this year.

The 27-year-old told Globo Esporte: “My main aim for 2020 is to win everything I can with PSG and Brazil. To take on new challenges, to reach the Champions League final and to win the Copa America again.

“It could be [PSG’s year to succeed], yes. In terms of our squad, since I have been here, this is the year that we have been the best prepared―the strongest in every sense.

“Yes, we have a chance. PSG have never won the Champions League, but we will fight to win everything. We know our qualities, the quality of our squad and obviously we hope to be there when it comes to the crunch.”

Neymar added: “2019 was a very difficult year for me in every way―professionally and personally. It was a year of learning, of twists and turns, and bettering oneself.

“I was injured and had to get back on my feet. I ended up hurting myself again. So, it was a year of twists and turns. Even if it sounds like a wasted year, I learned a lot― gained experience.”