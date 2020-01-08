Cardi B Previews New Single

Cardi B is giving fans a glimpse into her upcoming album.

On Monday, one of her Twitter followers asked her to “spill some tea on the single.” Surprisingly, Cardi responded with a 3-second snippet of an undisclosed track. “Shake, earthquake,” she can be heard rapping over the Wheezy-produced track.

While it’s brief, it’s the first teaser from Cardi’s sophomore album, the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy.

In her recent Vogue cover story, she opened up about the highly-anticipated project. “So it’s scary because it’s like, now you got to top your first album, and then it’s like, damn. I wonder if people are gonna relate to the new things, to the new life, to the new shit that I gotta talk about now,” she told the magazine.

She admits that she’s feeling the pressure. “Music is changing. I feel like people just wanna hear twerk-twerk music, but it’s like, is that just a phase? I probably need a sexy song. I need a lot of turn-up songs. I need a slow song, a personal song. And those are harder for me—I always need help when it comes to talking about my feelings. It’s hard for me to be soft, period. So it’s a lot of thoughts, a lot of pressure. It’s really like a job.”

The album, which she once titled Tiger Woods, remains her top priority in 2020. “My album is on my mind 24/7,” she told Billboard in November. “It’s practically all I’m focusing on.”

In addition to sharing new music, Cardi had some words for those who are constantly comparing her to her peers. “I hate when people do this shit,” she tweeted. “I get compared to every female artist everyday upcoming or establish I get drag for my looks , I get drag cause of my race , I get drag for going to the mall without make up , I get drag cause I’m ghetto, I get drag by every single fan base yet.”

Added Cardi, “I JUST DONT CARE ANYMORE .I got numb to the shit and I don’t be on social media as often soooo.”

https://t.co/VjCYaXDUtG

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1214219763125112833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw