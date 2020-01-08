Carabao Cup: Rashford Singles Out De Gea After 3-1 Defeat To Man City

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, has said David de Gea saved them in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Tuesday.

City won the first-leg 3-1 at Old Trafford, thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and an Andreas Pereira own goal.

Rashford pulled one back for the hosts in the second half.

However, the 22-year-old has said that it is De Gea, who should be credited with keeping them in the tie, with the return leg to be played at the Etihad Stadium on January 29.

“For me, it wasn’t the goal that gives us a chance,” Rashford told the club’s official website.

“David made three or four world-class saves and that’s the reason we’re still in the tie. We have to understand that.

“They changed a little bit from the last time we played against them. Maybe we have to adapt a little bit more on the pitch as players and try to control the game a little bit more. It’s tough against them – they’re a good team – but we have to expect more from ourselves.

“It’s disappointing to lose the game. The first half wasn’t good enough. The second half was a little bit better and a little bit more like ourselves. But today we weren’t good enough to win the game. Now we have to focus on Norwich.”