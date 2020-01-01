Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey Welcome Baby Girl

Bryson Tiller is starting out the new year with a new family.

The Trapsoul singer and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey have welcomed a baby girl named Kelly Jade Tiller. Bryson shared the big news on Instagram Monday, posting a photo of him cradling his newborn in the hospital.

“welcome home Kelly 💛🌞🌻,” wrote the proud dad while gazing into his daughter’s eyes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6uG2xZlNUB/?utm_source=ig_embed

Bailey, who announced her pregnancy in September, also shared a photo of her baby girl’s feet while revealing her name in the caption. “still in awe,” Bryson gushed in the comments. “she’s really here and i can’t stop kissing her face ❤️we love you Kelly Jade.”

The couple received well wishes from friends including Fat Joe, Fabolous, Justine Skye, and Pardison Fontaine.

This is the second child for Tiller, who has a 6-year-old daughter named Harley with Markea Bivens. In addition to growing his family, he is expected to deliver his long-awaited third album next year.