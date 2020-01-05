Bobrisky Speaks On Getting Pregnant In 2020

Bobrisky has taking to his social media page on Instagram to reveal that he is starting to look pregnant.

According to the social media sensation, this could have been possible due to her having unprotected sex. She shared this via a video on IG.

Bob captioned the video, saying this may have happened due to her not using a condom but she is very much ready for whatever comes her way.

”Someone is looking pregnant. I haven’t been using condom lately thou. Flesh sweet die but be ready to face d later result.”

Watch the video below;