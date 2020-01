Blossom Chukwujekwe’s estranged wife, Maureen Esisi has taken to her Instagram page to drop a hint that she is now officially single.

The skincare entrepreneur shared a post that simply wrote ‘Single.’

She then went on to caption the photo with a quote that got a lot of her fans camping at her comment section with words of encouragement and approvals.

Maureen Esisi and Blossom Chukwujekwu, who both got married in 2016 have since gone their separate ways.