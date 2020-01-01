Bishop Oyedepo Issues Prophetic Words For 2020

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, has assured Nigerians that 2020 would be a year of breaking limits.

Oyedepo, who is the founder of Living Faith church aka Winner Chapel, gave the prophecy during the 2019 cross-over night at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

Stating that the bible was made up of limit breakers, Oyedepo disclosed that Nigerians would break limits in all their endeavours.

He said: “The Bible is full of limit breakers. God has ordained to get you on the list of limit breaking saints.

I receive this prophetic Word and I declare with my mouth that.

“I am stepping into the year 2020 breaking limits in all my endeavours, in my spiritual life, in my business, in my career, in my destiny. I receive it, I believe it, and I experience it.

“The year 2020 is ordained my limit breaking year and i am stepping into the reality of it with faith in God whose hand can make anything happen at anytime. So help me Jesus, to walk into the reality of this limitless grace in all area of my life.

“I am breaking limit in my health,I am breaking limit in my family, in the name of Jesus!”.