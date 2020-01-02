BBNaija’s Khloe Warns Broke Guys, Rains Curses On Online Beggars

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Abiri Oluwabusayom also known as Khloe has warned broke guys who are interested in asking her out and those thinking of asking her for help in 2020 to bury the plans.

The reality show star who took Snapchat to dish out a warning to ‘broke guys’, stated that she doesn’t mind getting the golddigger tag, and that she is only interested in dating men that can take care of her and themselves.

She also disclosed that she only wants men that can buy her a house, her dream car and fly her around the world.

Khloe also revealed that she has only 6 friends and those are the people that received a New Year message from her, adding that she doesn’t care if her former friends refuse to support her business in 2020.

Recalling how she once asked for help in 2019 with no one coming through for her, Khloe said she will be embarrassing anyone that asks her for help.

She also placed a curse on those that will be asking her for help, saying “your life will spoil, you will die”.