Batshuayi Makes Decision On Joining Aston Villa From Chelsea

Chelsea striker, Michy Batshuayi, has reportedly decided not to leave the club to join Aston Villa on a six-month loan deal this January’s transfer window.

Aston Villa had contacted Chelsea over a possibility to sign the Belgium international on a short-term contract this month following Wesley Moraes’ knee ligament injury.

According to The Athletic, Batshuayi is unwilling to leave Stamford Bridge to join the Midlands club, adding that the 26-year-old wants to continue playing Champions League football for the Blues.

Batshuayi has been loaned out by Chelsea on three previous occasions to Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace between 2018-2019.

The Belgium international is currently behind Tammy Abraham in Frank Lampard’s pecking order of strikers at the West London club.