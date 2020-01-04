Basketmouth Shares Adorable Photo With His Wife And Daughter

Popular Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth, has taken to his social media page to celebrate his family.

The comedian shared an adorable picture of himself, his beautiful wife Elsie Okpocha and his daughter.

In the photo which he shared, the talented comedian was also spotted holding his two ladies while letting out a wide grin.

Basketmouth was seen wearing a vintage shirt and a black trouser paired with white sneakers, his wife was dressed in a similar outfit as he was dressed.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “From me and my girls”.

