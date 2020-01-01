Barcelona, Inter Milan Battle To Sign Aubameyang From Arsenal

Inter Milan are ready to rival Barcelona for the signature of Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Serie A leaders are monitoring the Gabon striker’s situation, with the Gunners facing the reality of having to sell him in the summer.

Aubameyang had pulled out of contract talks in November, with the 30-year-old eager to play in the Champions League again.

That has alerted major clubs to his availability.

There is every likelihood that Arsenal will sell Aubameyang and use the money to rebuild the squad.

New boss, Mikel Arteta, is believed to have drawn up a list of transfer targets.