Bad News For Man United As Pogba’s Agent, Raiola Makes Strong Vow

Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola has promised to stop sending anymore of his players to Manchester United again amid transfer interest linking his client to Real Madrid and Juventus.

It would be recalled that Pogba has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent weeks and speculations claim he could leave in January.

Real Madrid were keen on the France World Cup winner last summer and were expected to reignite their interest in the winter window.

But Raiola has now vowed not to bring his clients to the Red Devils, adding that Pogba needs a club like Juventus.

He also claimed that the Old Trafford club in their current state, would even destroy the careers of some of football’s legends, Pele, Diego Maradona and Paolo Maldini.

“Today I would no longer bring anyone there [Manchester United],” Raiola told Italian outlet La Repubblica.

“They would also ruin [Diego] Maradona, Pele and [Paolo] Maldini.

“Paul needs a team and a club, one like the first Juventus.”