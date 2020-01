Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has wowed her fans after releasing stunning photos to celebrate her 35th birthday today, January 4, 2020.

She took to her Instagram page to share the photos and wrote:

“Lord you’re my Reason”

I Draw from your well

I receive the blessings that is Due onto me

I’am Grateful 🙏

Her MAJESTY

The QUEEN MOTHER

MOTHER HEN

OKWULUOKALISIA

Happy birthday to me 🎂

See more photos: