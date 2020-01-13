Aisha Buhari Tweets Video Of Daughter Waving Inside Presidential Jet (Video)

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday shared a video of her daughter Hanan waving at a crowd from the presidential jet.

This comes as Nigerians on social media have been lambasting the president’s daughter for using the presidential jet for her private photography business.

The 55 seconds clip, accompanied with a musical background, showed Hanan capturing the culture of Bauchi people.

Hanan’s use of one of the aircraft in the presidential fleet to a private ceremony in Bauchi had stirred a controversy, with many accusing her family of abusing power.

The opposition party condemned the act, calling it an abuse of power.

Also, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana said it was illegal for Hanan to use the jet on a private trip.

Rilwanu Adamu, emir of Bauchi, had reportedly invited her to document an annual festival and some tourist attractions in the state.

However, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, defended the first daughter, saying the presidential jet can be used by Buhari’s wife and children.

He explained that the presidency authorised the visit and informed the office of the national security adviser (NSA) to release the jet, adding that the release of the aircraft followed due process.

