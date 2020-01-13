Adekunle Gold Celebrates Simi With The Most Beautiful Words On Their Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi are celebrating their one year wedding anniversary today.

Gold took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife with beautiful words.

He shared a photo of Simi plaiting his hair and followed it up with a beautiful caption.

He wrote: “1 year in and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it’s you I am doing this love something with.

“You amuse me, you make me laugh, hard, you are so beautiful, I am lucky I get to love you forever. Here’s to more beautiful memories together, doing great exploits and living our lives on our terms.

“Love you forever babe.”