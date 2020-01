Nollywood actress, Sophia Williams has started the new year in a good note after receiving a Mercedes Benz car as gift from a loved one.

Sharing photo of her new car, Sophia who described the car gift as the best way to start the new year said it left her speechless.

She wrote:

“Best way to start the year, am speechless, it’s a gift.. Got this special gift ..somebody wake me up..damn I love this car. Ayeeee Benz gang.. baddest. Too blessed

I can see the future so bright.”

See more photos: