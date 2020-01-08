Actress Ini Edo Flaunt Her Curvy Body In Racy Photos

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ini Edo let it all hang out in a skimpy black bodyhug gown for her most recent Instagram photo, which she posted to her account on Tuesday.

In the racy photo Ini Edo posted, she is seen rocking the skintight gown as she struck multiple different poses for the camera.

She is undoubtedly proud of her body such that she even mentioned in the caption that her sexually titillating body is a result of God’s work.

She wrote:

‘Just look at the perfection and beauty of God’s work…Lion no de born goat. If I had 10,000.tongues,it still won’t be enough to thank You,my Father for the privilege of being called Your own.’

See more photos below;