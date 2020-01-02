Actor Spiff Of ‘The Johnsons’ TV Series Is Engaged (Photos)

Nollywood actor, Sam Ajibola popularly known as Spiff in the popular family TV Series, ‘The Johnsons’, is engaged to his woman, Sandra. He shared the news on his IG page this morning.

Posting photos of himself and Sandra, he wrote:

”S O U L M A T E :

I’ve always been big on the kind of Soul i would be spending the rest of my Life with as Forever is a Long time to be Miserable with the wrong person . At some point of my adolescence , It became a fervent prayer request when i figured i couldn’t find you myself . God answered , and it didn’t take long to confirm you as the woman of my Dreams , My Best friend & the very one that would complement me .

I’m completely certain that i have made the Right choice with you because since we met I haven’t spent a day without thinking of you (which is very rare of me) , and i can’t wait to spend the rest of our Lives laughing and Playing like we do Everyday”