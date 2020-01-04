4 Powerful Programmes to Start Your Year With

As year 2020 begins, both believers and non-believers are faced with some uncertainties and uncontrolled forces which may either mar or make their progress in the year. In other to overcome these challenges, people’s attentions are shifted to their maker for respite irrespective of their nationalities, race and religious organizations.

To uplift your soul and start the year with at a very high altitude, some high impacting programmes have been considered a must see for you.

WORLD ANOINTING NIGHT

Every January of each year, people of different race, nationalities, religious background, gather in Tafawabalewa Square (TBS) to witness a power packed event that has continue to be a source of hope to humanity which is, The World Anointing Night. For more than a decade since it was created, The World Anointing Night has been filled with life-changing testimonies, divine breakthroughs, instantaneous healing to mention a few. In some of its past editions, some unimaginable testimonies have dominated the entire airways of Tafawabalewa Square. There have been verifiable testimonies of attendees healed of incurable sicknesses and diseases, supernatural blessings, divine elevation and more. In the last year edition alone, there were reported cases of expecting mothers receiving the fruit of the womb through divine interventions, supernatural breakthroughs through the prophetic utterances and anointing of feet and head of attendees by Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe (The Publisher of Our Daily Manna & General Overseer of Manna Prayer Mountain) and other anointed men of God. Year in year out each editions keep setting new records in the religious circle. With over 700,000 attendances, The World Anointing Night has become a force to reckon in the Nigerian Christendom and the world at large. This progamme was created under the spiritual leadership and highly cerebral teacher, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe of the Manna Prayer Mountain. The event which holds on 31st of January, 2020, by 7.p.m prompt, in Tafawabalewa Square (TBS), is considered by some local and international observers, has the “greatest world event” in the Christendom. The theme for the year 2020 edition is tagged: My Year of Elevation. The year 2020 edition brings to the delight of attendees, world renowned evangelist from United State of America, Evang. John and Debby Fair and other anointed men of God. Taking a break out of your tight schedule to attend this programme wouldn’t be an exercise in futility. Because, your mind will be charge up to start making exploits the moment you step into the venue. One unique thing about this programme, is the yearly increase in the number of attendees (both believers and non-believer) and various real-life testimonies that fills the airways at the venue. This year edition will also be graced by most sort after top gospel musicians in Nigeria, like Pastor Kunle Ajayi, Mercy Chinwo, Zion Dwellers, Manna Voices and so on. HOLY GHOST SERVICE

This is a programme humbly created by one of the world’s most sought after teacher of the word of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. The programme which attracts people from various countries of the world. This programme usually witness a very high attendance and have become a force to reckon in the Nigeria religious circle. The programme usually occurs every first Friday of every month at the RCCG Redemption Camp. Live broadcast of the programme are transmitted on TVs, Radios and also streamed over the internet. One spectacular thing worthy of note is that, the programme is regularly attended by RCCG and Non-RCCG members as well as people from other faith. HOLY SPIRIT FRESH VIGIL

If you need a programme that shows you practical things that is expected of you to walk with God and enjoy unending blessing throughout year 2020, then Holy Spirit Fresh Vigil is a must attend for you. The programme which is organized by Foursquare Gospel Church under the amiable leadership Rev. Sam Aboyeji (The General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church). The programme which is slated to hold in April 2020, with the theme: A Night of Help From Above, is designed to practically show attendees various steps of walking with God, how to uncover some of the untapped blessing which the Lord has created for you in the year. The programme occurs at the Foursquare International Conference Center, Idimu, Lagos, and attracts different nationals of different country. You need to experience a problem solving worship and high impartation of the word of God as you sail through year 2020. POWER MUST CHANGE HAND

If prayer and divine breakthrough is what you hunger for, then power must change hand comes handy for you. This annual programme is organized by the Mountain of Fire Miracle and Ministries. It is usually a power packed programme for both believer and unbeliever. This programme is created under the divine inspiration of the renowned general overseer of Mountain of Fire Miracle and Ministries, Dr. Daniel Olukoya. Power Must Change Hand, is a special service held once a month at the MFM Prayer City. The programme is held every first Saturday of each month from 7a.m to 12p.m. It is usually broadcast live on satellite and over the internet for people residing outside Nigeria. The programme has for a long time been regarded as one of the largest gathering of believers and non-believer in Nigeria. Inspiring testimonies, revelations and prayers are the hallmark of the programme. So as you journey through year 2020, these programme should be a guiding lamp unto your path.