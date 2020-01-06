360HawtMusicNewsSinglesslider/January 6, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5468 views 360Hawt: Zlatan – Quiloxshare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel Rave Of The Moment ‘Zlatan‘ unveils his first single of the year which he titled “Quilox“. The song serves as his first official studio effort and it was produced by Mansa Jabulani & Rexxie. Listen Up! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:QuiloxZlatan previous article360Hawt: Cobhams Asuquo x Simi – We Plenti Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare 360 Fresh/December 21, 2019 /No Comment MUSIC: Double Silencer Ft. Zlatan – Hustler (Remix)share 360Hawt/December 19, 2019 /No Comment VIDEO: Davido – Sweet in the Middle ft. Wurld, Naira Marley, ZlatanSpeed Darlington to Perform at Zlatan Ibile’s show in Nigeria, 17years after leaving the countryBurna Boy, Zlatan & Naira Marley Songs Makes It To The List Of GTA 5 Radio Station PlaylistMUSIC: Bella Shmurda x Zlatan – One TouchVIDEO: Zlatan – Wake Up Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.