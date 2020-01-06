360Hawt: Zlatan – Quilox

Rave Of The Moment ‘Zlatan‘ unveils his first single of the year which he titled “Quilox“. The song serves as his first official studio effort and it was produced by Mansa Jabulani & Rexxie.

