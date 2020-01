While the star singer Vybz Kartel may be serving life in prison, but he’s still dropping dope music. The Dancehall vet released To Tanesha this past week, reminding the world that he’s still nice. “Rocket To Da Moon” is a standout single on the album.

The instrumental knocks, causing the bass in your car or home to rattle with intention. Wavering synths give the beat a pop-like vibe and the catchy hook will be stuck in your head after just one listen.