360Hawt: Quavo – Practice Makes Perfect

Quavo unveils his first release of the year which he titled “Practice Makes Perfect”. The song was produced Murda Beatz and it sees Quavo pending a high note with perfection.

Listen and Enjoy!

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Watch: DJ Khaled Reunites Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Quavo In “No Brainer”
