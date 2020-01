QDot is starting the year on a very High Note.

The Indigenous YoruBadBoy always finds a way to set the dancefloor ablaze, Here he dishes out another party-scatter tune titled “Jaiye”.

The song “Jaiye” was produced by 2TBoyz, mixed and mastered by Xsmile.

DOWNLOAD: Qdot - Jaiye (Prod. 2TBoyz) (4.0 MiB, 366 hits)