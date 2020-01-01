In every artist’s journey, there are times and periods of transformation. This EP reflects such transformation in Prophett’s career.

” I made this EP from a place of pain and triumph actually. I was going through one of the lowest points of my life. It really made me reflect and introspect. I decided to turn that pain into something beautiful and that led to the EP.

Marvey Muzique (my producer) and I actually came up with the name Echo for the EP because we thought it was appropriate for everything that was going on at the time. We chose the name “Echo” because we believe the songs in the project are timeless and would even be enjoyed even way into the future. It also represents persistence and the ability to keep going even when you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. I always tell myself things done today play a major role in affecting the future and sometimes these effect Echo throughout time. Just keep going” – Prophett.