As much as every company needs to protect the brand, Efforts is needed to be displayed to prove it.

Moneybagg feels lucky as he puts out another sizzling single titled “Protect Da Brand” which he features Dababy.

The two rappers linked up on the track from Moneybagg Yo’s recent Time Served album that includes features from Blac Youngsta, Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Fredo Bang.