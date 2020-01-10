360Hawt: Kida Kudz – 1am ft. Jaykae

Jiggy Boyz FC unveils another mastermind number tune which sees “Kida Kudz”on a track titled “1Am” and it features rapper Jaykae.

The star singer Kida Kudz sampled the hit song “Gehu” beat originally owned by the music duo VIP.

Tags:1AmJaykaeKIda Kudz
