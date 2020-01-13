Adefemi Odukoya professionally known as Dark Poet is a versatile Nigerian hip-hop artiste.

Popularly known for verses dropped on the Da Grin “C.E.O” album, and DJ Jimmy Jatt “The Definition Album” not forgetting Gino’s “Pain Plus Work” this is his first body of work since the free “Unmixed Mixtape” was released and that was just a compilation of various tracks recorded over time.

“Ripple Effect” is the first single off the forthcoming project “No Cap” extended play. It serves as a worthy comeback, this is a conscious hip-hop song with a serious message on the brutality and corruption in the Nigerian Police force, painting a perfect mental picture on the ills and previews of the police in the society. This is another step in the right direction for the VEndSARS movement.

“Ripple Effect” is available on all music stores and platforms.

