Talented musician, Cobhams Asuquo sets off the new year with an inspirational message in his latest single entitled We Plenti featuring talented singer, Simi.

The double release of the single and video comes on a day the singer marks his birthday, January 6. It immediately goes on play listing across all broadcast media as well as on digital for download and streaming to a worldwide audience.

Tapping into a unique music chemistry with the talented songbird, Simi, the inspiring song is well-timed at the beginning of the year when there’s a lot of buzz of about new resolutions and goals.

‘We Plenti’ is produced by Cobhams Asuquo who shares co-writing credit with Simi. The beautiful lyrics of the song is amplified in a visuals shot by ace music director, Paul Gambit.

According to Cobhams, ‘We Plenti’ comes with a powerful narrative. He explains, “This song is to encourage every Nigerian to let you know that you are not the worst person in the world. And everything happens in its own time. The fact that it might not have happened in the time you want it doesn’t mean it won’t happen at all.”

“A lot of people are frustrated about their situation in life not realizing that it might be a matter of time. A lot of people need to find reasons to keep going. And just knowing that they are not the only one going through stuff is enough encouragement to keep at it. It is a song of hope, encouragement and the need to hold out faith. It’s also a direct encouragement to keep working.”

Follow Cobhams Asuquo on social media: Instagram & Twitter @cobhamsasuquo

DOWNLOAD: Cobhams Asuquo x Simi - We Plenti (6.1 MiB, 21 hits)