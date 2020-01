2 Chainz dishes out another mastermind tune which he dubbed “Falcons Hawks Braves “. 2 Chainz proves why he’s absolutely deadly with the flow, switching up when you least expect it. “Beast mode shawty, the big ol’ Rari, the shoes not Mari, I know these my kids I don’t need Maury,” he raps. “Need a humidifier this whole flow cloudy, all this drip n***a you gon’ need Downy.”

