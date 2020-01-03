Gospel Minister Rose Yusuf, popularly known as ‘Mama Rose’ or by her stage name ‘Rosey’ is finally out with the long awaited music album titled ‘I Love You’. A music album that is an expression of her inner passionate desire to the Lord.

The Album, ‘I Love You’ was also released to glorify God as she clocked 50 on Nov 17, 2019 with the anticipation to bless the body of Christ.

She is the Vice President of Love For All Nations Ministries and Household Of Love Churches. A vibrant, multi-ethnic church with thousands of worshipers and several sister churches across Nigeria. Mrs. Rose Yusuf is also an Inspirational Speaker on high demand and a renowned Gospel Artist both locally and international.

DOWNLOAD HERE