2019 CAF Player Of The Year: Salah, Kanu Nwankwo React As Mane Wins Award

Egyptian forward, Mohammed Salah has congratulated his Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane after the Senegalese won the 2019 CAF Player of the Year award at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt on Tuesday.

Salah did not attend the awards ceremony in his homeland, where Mane pipped him and Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez to be named Africa’s Player of the Year for 2019.

Salah got 325 votes, Mahrez polled 267 votes and Mane polled 477 votes.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma star took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to Mane, posting an image of Mane with the award and tagging him along with the words “Congrats bro”.

Also reacting, Arsenal legend, Kanu Nwankwo wrote on his official Twitter page: “Congratulations Sadio Mane.”

Mane scored 34 goals and registered 12 assists in 61 appearances in 2019.

“To be honest I will prefer to be playing football than speaking in front of so many people,” said Mané at the awards ceremony.

“I’m really happy and really proud at the same time. I will like to thank my family, especially my uncle who is here today.

“It is a big day for me and I will love to thank all the Senegalese people who have been voting for me. I’m from a very small village called Bambali and I’m sure they are all watching me tonight.”