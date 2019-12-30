Wow! New York Times Honours Nigerian Singer, Burna Boy

Afro-fusion star, Burna Boy has made it to New York Times’ ‘The 54 Best Songs of 2019’ for his song ‘Anybody.’

Burna Boy’s Anybody was on number three on the list of 54 while the first two are Lizzo for the song ‘Cuz I Love You’ and FKA twigs for ‘Cellophane.’

Others include Tame Impala for ‘It Might Be Time,’ Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, ‘Bright Horses,’ Angel Olsen, ‘Lark,’ Joe Henry for ‘The Fact of Love’ among others.

“The calm, husky tone and understated beats of Burna Boy, from Nigeria, belie a determination to unite Africa and its diaspora. This track from his 2019 album, ‘African Giant,’ is both insinuating and ambitious, ” the US-based newspaper wrote about the song.

Anybody is a track off Burna Boy’s African Giant album that has received a Grammy Awards nomination in November.

The widely-acclaimed album was selected in the Best World Music Album category alongside Angelique Kidjo’s Celia among others.