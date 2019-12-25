Wizkid Says He Has Just Two More Albums To Release Before He Retires As “Wizkid”

Wizkid has just informed his 4.5million fans on Twitter that he is working on releasing two more albums before he retires as “Wizkid”.

He made this know on Twitter today, 24th of December, stating that the last album will come after his most anticipated album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

This announcement was made by the superstar on the 24th of December, a few hours to this post via Twitter as he said;

After Made in Lagos! I’m giving y’all one last album as Wizkid.

This tweet is stirring social media due to the weight of his use of his name as it implies that he’ll be changing his name. While some people are happy about this new surprise, which seems to be like his new M.O, springing surprises, others are concluding that this is just one of Wizkid’s promises that’s yet to see the light of day.