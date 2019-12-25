Wizkid, Naira Marley Officially Approve 30th Of May As “Marlians Day”

Wizkid has approved Naira Marley’s proposal to name every 30th of May as “Marlians Day” in Nigeria, shortly after Naira Marley announced the proposed date on Twitter.

Another Nigerian celebrity that was involved in the funny conversation is DJ Cuppy. She started the conversation, requesting on behalf of Marlians in Nigeria that a day is required to celebrate Marlians.

Naira Marley saw the topic was an important one that has to do with his Marlian fanbase and he swiftly responded, proposing every 30th of May.

Wizkid who recently declared himself a patriot of Naira Marley’s fan base, found interest in the discussion and he approved the date.