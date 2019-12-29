Why I Turned Down Offers From Barcelona, Arsenal – Super Eagles Star, Osimhen Opens Up

Super Eagles and Lille forward, Victor Osimhen, has opened up on his failed move to Barcelona and Arsenal, citing fear for lack of game time as the reason why he refused to join both clubs.

Osimhen would go on to join Wolfsburg in Germany where he made only 14 appearances in two seasons before joining Charleroi in Belgium.

Since bursting onto the scene last season till now, the 20-year-old has been linked with top clubs in Europe who are all vying for his signature.

In an interview on Nigerian Info FM monitored by our correspondent, Osimhen disclosed how he spoke with Arsene Wenger, but later opted for playing time by joining Wolfsburg.

“I also declined Barcelona move because I will not get a shirt (starting XI) and this would weaken my future chances, that was why I reconsidered twice,” Osimhen said.

The Lille forward revealed he decided to join Wolfsburg following advice by his brother.

“I spoke to my brother and he gave me some candid advice and he said I think you should pick Wolfsburg because the coach wanted you so much than the rest.”

“Sometimes, what you imagine is not what you get. So it didn’t work out well and I was really sad it couldn’t work out well because I really had a point to prove but sometimes life is like this so you have to accept it,” The Lille striker said.