What You need To Do When Your Wife Is Mensurating Or Pregnant – Actor, Adedimeji Lateef

Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef, reveals there are certain things that men need to do whenever their wives or partner is going through their monthly period or pregnant.

The talented actor took to his Instagram page to share some of these tips that would help couple pass through difficult moments during the aforementioned situations.

He wrote: “It’s natural for women to look less beautiful during pregnancy process or maybe menstral period.It is your responsibility as her Husband to aggrandize her beauty at this time , make Sweet and beautiful comments about her shape . Give her all the attention she needs at this time because that’s when they crave it more.She is obviously carrying your baby and without that meal duration , she can’t get pregnant . A big shout out to you all beautiful women and mothers out there , You are Beautiful just the way you are, You are Strong and I appreciate you for who you are and the way you are created , God bless you all and all that you do . Starting from my mum to every other woman and mothers out there , thank you for all you do , I love you so much . ‘