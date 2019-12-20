What Ronaldo Said After Scoring Stunning Header in Juventus’ 2-1 Win Over Sampdoria

Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has spoken about his winning goal against Sampdoria on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo jumped 2.56metres and suspended himself in the air for 1.5 seconds, to power in Alex Sandro’s cross before half time.

It proved to be decisive, as Juve went on to win 2-1, going three points clear at the top of Serie A.

“I am very happy for the victory. It was a very difficult match, Sampdoria played very well. The team had a good attitude.

“The goal was very nice, I’m happy to help the team with the three points. What I want is to help Juventus win new trophies,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game.

“On the numbers around his goal, he added: “I didn’t know I was up [in the air] for so long.”