What Actress Lala Akindoju Said About Khafi And Gedoni’s Engagement

Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju has reacted to 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show housemates, Khafi and Gedoni’s engagement.

The actress recalled how she once had a conversation with Khafi on “why she followed a man” while still a housemate of the reality show.

Lala Akindoju who revealed that she told the reality show star that Gedoni was a distraction, recounted how Khafi told her that she found something more than a reality show. She also disclosed that the couple love each genuinely as she prayed for their love to continue growing stronger and stronger.

She wrote;

I remember my first conversation with Khafi when she came out of the Big Brother house…I celebrated everything she did in the house, but I was like ‘why did you follow man’? ‘He was a distraction’!!! She smiled and told me I was wrong, told me she felt she had found something that was beyond a reality show…she then said I should speak with him and assess him on my own. .

.

The first thing Gedoni told me was how much he loved Khafi and wanted to make her happy forever. Despite my many questions, he remained graceful….The rest they say is history! I know you both genuinely love each other, so I pray that your love would keep growing stronger and stronger. .

.

Congratulations to you both.

Love you both.