Watch Travis Scott’s ‘JACKBOYS’ Short Film

To celebrate the release of the JACKBOYS pack from his Cactus Jack creative collective, Travis Scott has released the accompanying short film.

The nearly nine-minute visual, directed by Cactus Jack and White Trash Tyler, opens with Travis playing video games with his on-screen girlfriend before riding off in his Cactus Jack 1988 BMW E30 M3 that is up for auction. The neon, motion-blurred clip continues with a murder and robbery, closing with a teaser of the “GANG GANG” video.

At the end, Travis jumps in the Tesla Cybertruck. According to a press release, Travis is the first person besides Tesla CEO Elon Musk to be seen with the coveted vehicle.

Along with the short film, La Flame has also dropped the full video for “GANG GANG” featuring Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, and Luxury Tax 50. The clip picks up where the film ends, in a car junkyard, as Travis wields a flamethrower while riding Tesla’s Cyberquad ATV.

The JACKBOYS compilation dropped Friday featuring collaborations with Quavo, Offset, Young Thug, and Pop Smoke, along with the remix to “Highest in the Room” with Lil Baby and Rosalía.