VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Lai Lai

Yemi Alade is a pro in her craft, she’ll be serving a lot of videos from her 4th studio album tagged “Woman of Steel“.

Effyzzie Music Group frontier, Yemi Alade dishes out the visuals for “Lai Lai“, one of the fan favourites off her latest body of work “Woman of Steel“.

“Lai Lai” is a mid-tempo tune with catchy lyrics, it serves as the 11th track on the project. The video was shot and directed by renowned video director, Paul Gambit.

Check it out and share your thoughts below!