VIDEO: Yakubu Mohammed – Without You

Yakubu Mohammed is a Glo ambassador, award winning actor cum musician from the northern part of Nigeria.He has featured in blockbuster Nollywood movies such as Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart (As Hamza Maikano ), EbonylifeTV’s Sons Of The caliphate (As Dikko Loko ) & Mtv Shuga Naija (As Mahmud) Tenant Of The House by Kunle Afolayan, Make room by Rogers Ofime.

Yakubu is the most decorated contemporary Hausa singer with numerous hit songs to his credit. ‘Without You’ is another sad love song from Mr Yaks. The song showcase a lovingly situation of ‘you need to loose me to love me’. The video is directed by Toka Mcbaror.. @yakubumohammed_