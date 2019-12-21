VIDEO: Tejumola Adel – Alagbada Ina (Dir. By HopTop)

Boston Massachusetts based gospel songstress Tejumola Adel fascinates a great epilogue of 2019 with the release of the official visual for her praise breaking tune “Alagbada Ina”.

The HopTop directed visual has a glamours prescription that’s worth of captivating a praise rhythmic dance like David as we reinforce the deity of the Lord who’s clothed with fire as a garment.

Alagbada Ina depicts the wonderful nature of our God who wrought amazing wonders for His children.

Watch and download this amazing visual shot in the United States of America.

Watch Video: