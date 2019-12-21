VIDEO: Tejumola Adel – Alagbada Ina (Dir. By HopTop)

Boston Massachusetts based gospel songstress Tejumola Adel fascinates a great epilogue of 2019 with the release of the official visual for her praise breaking tune “Alagbada Ina”.

The HopTop directed visual has a glamours prescription that’s worth of captivating a praise rhythmic dance like David as we reinforce the deity of the Lord who’s clothed with fire as a garment.

Alagbada Ina depicts the wonderful nature of our God who wrought amazing wonders for His children.

Watch and download this amazing visual shot in the United States of America.

