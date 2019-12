Off his previously released EP “Vain”, Nigerian Afrolife artiste Tchap0 drops a crispy visual to ‘MIND’. This video will entertain his lovely fans in the spirit of the holiday, as we count down to Christmas!

‘Mind’ is the 2nd track off the Vain EP.

Produced by Fric P, Directed by Dabbydabz, I’m sure you will love this one.

Watch and enjoy!