360HawtMusicNewsVideos/December 22, 2019/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5261 views VIDEO: StarBoy – Blow ft. Blaq Jerzee, Wizkid

StarBoy Entertainment presents the official visual for "Blow" from its newly released EP – "SoundMan Vol. 1". The highlife infused visuals sees wizkid and Blaq Jerzee on a classical level. The Video directed by TG Omori. Watch and Enjoy it!