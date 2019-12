Ghanaian most decorated rapper, Sarkodie shared the official music video to his latest single “Feelings” featuring Maleek Berry.

The song “Feelings” is taken off Sarkodie’s latest project, ‘Black Love’ album which features the like of Idris Elba, Rudeboy, Maleek Berry, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei, Efya and others.

The video staring Peter Parker Mensah and Natalie Whitmore started with a news broadcasting scene; directed by George Guise for Visionaire Pictures Films.