VIDEO: Nappy Ft. Burna Boy – Aye

Nappy unveils the visuals to his street-classical tune "Aye". The rising star 'nappy' features the Grammy Nominated artiste "Burna Boy" to assist on the tune dubbed "Aye". Burna channels massive energy on this jam.