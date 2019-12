The king of Lamba “Naira Marley” unveils the visuals to his recent hit single “Tesumole”.

The song his off his newly released ep “LOL (lord of Lamba), and tesumole happens to be the standout track and fan favorite off the album .

Watch the crispy dance visuals by Naira Marley and join the dance trend !!

