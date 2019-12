Azeez Fashola, Popularly known as “Naira Marley” is out with the visual to his new single “isheyen“, A Song which is off his newly released EP “LOL (Lord Of Lamba)” which was premiered/released barely 24hours.

The visuals to “Isheyen” which features lively moments from beautiful ladies shaking butt. The song was produced by Rexxie, Mixed by Spiritmixx. Video was directed and chopped by Naya.

