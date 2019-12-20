VIDEO + MUSIC: Tekno – Suru

Cartel Music head honcho, Tekno serves a new captivating joint entitled “Suru“, produced by Blaise Beatz. It was complimented with an artistic visual, directed by the highly creative TG Omori.

“Suru” serves as Tekno‘s own offering for the hyped Detty December, as we celebrate the end of the year. It comes after the successful release of his previous record “Skeletun” which was produced the highly skilled Phantom.

Check ’em out and share your thoughts below!

DOWNLOAD: Tekno - Suru (2.9 MiB, 127 hits)

Watch Video Below.