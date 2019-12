Davido dishes out the visuals for the fan-favorite single which was off his recently released album “A Good Time“.

The DMW Music superstar delivers a vibrant African inspired video as he showcases many Black intelligence fireworks and also promotes and diversified culture.

“Sweet in the Middle” features powerful vocalist ‘Wurld‘, The zanku music pioneer ‘Zlatan‘ and the Marlian Gang front-man ‘Naira Marley”.

